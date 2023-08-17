NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Christiana Caprarelli will perform at the Summer Concert Series today, Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. Bring a chair. The concert is open to the public. No cancellations. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors.
• Fresh farm vegetables will be available to seniors 60-plus who live in North Providence. This nutrition program is sponsored by RIDEM and Farm Fresh R.I. Registration forms and guidelines are available at the center. Registration ends Aug. 30. Vegetable boxes will be distributed in September. A valid ID is required.
• Reiki sessions will be available to members on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, Aug. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• A smartphone workshop, provided by Verizon, will be offered to members on Friday, Aug. 18. Android users will meet at 10 a.m.; iPhone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required, call 401-231-0742.
• The Mancini Cinema will host an afternoon matinée on Monday, Aug. 21, at 12:30 p.m. The film “Moving On” with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be shown.
• Chair messages, provided by the center’s licensed massage therapist, will be available to members on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule an appointment.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve a trip. Seating is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.