NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Winter Vibes at the Mancini Center presents Ronnie Giorgio today, Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Ken Marrocco will entertain on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The event is free and the public is welcome.
• The center’s Holiday Celebration is set for Friday, Dec. 16. All who attend will enjoy a full-course luncheon, holiday cookies, music, dancing, raffles and more. Tickets are available to members and may be purchased at the center.
• A new class, Now & Zen Chair Yoga, will be held Fridays at 11:30 a.m. This is a gentle yoga class designed to cultivate awareness and strength through movement, breath work and guided meditation.
• An Alzheimer’s Community Forum will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. Join the Alzheimer’s organization for this opportunity to share your thoughts about the impact of dementia on your family and to provide input on how to better meet the needs of the community.
• A bow-making class will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Learn how to create festive bows for your holiday packages and decor. Participants should bring their own wired ribbon and a pair of scissors. Space is limited. Call the center to register at 401-231-0742.
• Reiki sessions are available to members Thursday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• The Dementia Support Group will meet Thursday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m.
• The 2022 movie “Elvis” will be shown at the Mancini Cinema on Monday, Nov. 14, at 12:30 p.m.
• URI Pharmacy Outreach will present a program on dementia on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. Learn about the types of dementia, signs and symptoms. Call the center to register.
• The Vision support group meets Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. Staff members from In-Sight will provide information about the available resources to help people adapt to vision loss and answer any questions they might have. Contact Lucille Gaboriault at 401-941-3322, ext. 121 or email lgaboriault@in-sight.org for more details. Pre-registration is not required, and all are welcome to attend.
• Chair massages will be offered on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule a private 15-minute chair massage provided by the center’s licensed massage therapist. Available to members.
• The program, Quilting For Fun, will be held Wednesdays, Nov. 16 and 23, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn how to make a mini-tote. All materials are included. No experience necessary. Registration is required.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.