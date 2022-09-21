NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• The center will host the program Cooking with Chef Terranova on Friday, Sept. 30, from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Chef Terranova present a cooking demonstration and share his recipes. An appetizer and pasta plate will be available to all who attend. Coffee and dessert will also be served. Seating is limited. All proceeds will benefit the North Providence Senior Center Association.
• The Mancini Center’s “Endless Summer Concert Series” continues with Robert Black on Thursday, Sept. 22, and Izzy Flores on Sept. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring your own chairs and coolers. The public is invited to this rain or shine event.
• The program Building a Resilient Brain: Tips to Strengthen Our Memory as We Age will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. Terry Fogarty of Rhode Island Hospital’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Memory Disorders Program will present an interactive presentation about memory, including what’s normal and not, as well as tips and tricks to help strengthen our memory as we age. Registration is required.
• A Craftastic class will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. This month’s project is wooden scarecrow decor. All materials are provided by the center. Registration is required.
• A smartphone workshop provided by Verizon is offered to members on Friday, Sept. 23. iPhone users will meet at 10 a.m. and Android phone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited.
• The program Herbal Support For Immune Health will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. Join Farmacy Herbs to learn how to build and support your immune system. Sample herbal teas locally grown at Farmacy Herbs and learn about their health benefits. Registration is required.
• Tri-County is providing social services appointments at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services are focused on the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, Social Security and finance to all North Providence seniors 60-plus. Call the center at 401-231-0742 to schedule an appointment.
• The center’s book club meets Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m., to discuss “This Time Tomorrow,” by Emma Straub. The next selection, “The Lost Summers of Newport,” by Beatrice Williams will be distributed.
• Spiritual Rockstars meets Thursday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. Join the once-a-month prayer group led by volunteer Brenda Pannone. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• The Mancini Center dining room is open on Mondays and Fridays for seniors and disabled adults. Reservations are required one week in advance. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.