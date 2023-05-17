NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• A community seminar about advanced orthopedic surgery will be presented on Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m., provided by Ortho Rhode Island & South County Health. Learn about the latest Orthopedic procedures for knee, hip and spine using robotic surgical technology. Guest speakers, Dr. Yadhati, Dr. Llado, and Physical Therapist Tracy Gannon, will provide an inside look at how these surgeon-directed robots deliver precision for joint replacements. The seminar is free and open to the public. Registration is required, call 401-231-0742.
• A Summer Fling will be held on Friday, June 16, from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy music and dancing with Luke Jackson, singer of the World Premier Band, and a lunch catered by Mickey G’s. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk.
• Captivating Canvases, an instructional acrylic painting class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants create one painting monthly. For beginners to advanced. All supplies included. Call 401-231-0742 to register.
• Reiki sessions are available to members on Thursday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• A smartphone workshop will be provided to members by Verizon on Friday, May 19. iPhone users will meet at 10 a.m. and Android users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
Enjoy an afternoon matinée at the Mancini Cinema on Monday, May 22, at 12:30 p.m. The 2022 action/adventure film, “The Woman King” starring Viola Davis will be shown.
• URI SNAP-Ed will present “The Scoop on Natural Sugar vs. Added Sugar,” on Tuesday, May 23, at 10 a.m. Learn more about various types of sugars and how to make better choices throughout the day. Sample a healthy recipe and receive a cooking tool. Registration is required.
• Chair massages will be available to members on Tuesday, May 23, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule a private 15-minute chair massage provided by the center’s licensed massage therapist.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, May 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• The Grief Support Group meets Thursday, May 25, at 1 p.m. The group is provided by Beacon Hospice. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
