NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Mancini Center’s Summer Concert Series continues with Robert Black on Thursday, Aug. 4 and Ken Marrocco on Thursday, Aug. 11. All concerts are held from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring your own chairs.
The following programs are offered at the center:
• The Mancini Center’s Summer Picnic at Camp Meehan will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature music with Celebrations and a special guest appearance with Ronnie Giorgio, food, raffles, music and dancing. Transportation is available to North Providence members who do not drive. Tickets are available at the center’s front desk.
• The following shopping opportunities are offered: Radiant Wellness display, Thursday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m.-noon; Designs by Kathie, Monday, Aug. 15, 9 a.m.-noon; Jewelry by Nancy, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Reiki sessions are available to members on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• The Dementia Support Group meets Thursday, Aug. 11, 1-2 p.m. This group is open to everyone. Walk-ins welcome.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Thursday, Aug. 25, 10-11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcome.
• Book a Day Trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited. Trips include: Block Island, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., $95 per person; R.I. Arts and lunch at CAV Restaurant, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $75 per person.
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: Aug. 20, Yankees vs. Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium; Aug. 24-25, Martha’s Vineyard; Sept. 4, Encore Casino; Nov. 11-13, Penn Dutch. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802 for reservation information.
