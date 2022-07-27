NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• The center's Summer Concert Series begins Thursday, July 28 with Ronnie Giorgio. Entertainment with Robert Black is set for Thursday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 11 will feature live music with Ken Moracco. All concerts will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring your own chairs.
• The Book Club meets Wednesday, July 27, at 1 p.m., to discuss “It’s Not All Downhill From Here” by Terry McMilan.
• Spiritual Rockstars prayer group will meet Thursday, July 28, at 1 p.m. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• The Grief Support Group will meet Thursday, July 28, at 1 p.m.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, July 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 9, 10-11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcome.
• Book a Day Trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited. Trips include: Block Island, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., $95 per person; R.I. Arts and lunch at CAV Restaurant, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $75 per person.
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: Aug. 20, Yankees vs. Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium; Aug. 24-25, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y.; Aug. 27, Martha’s Vineyard; Sept. 4, Encore Casino; Nov. 11-13, Penn Dutch. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802 for reservation information.
