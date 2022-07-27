NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.

• The center's Summer Concert Series begins Thursday, July 28 with Ronnie Giorgio. Entertainment with Robert Black is set for Thursday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 11 will feature live music with Ken Moracco. All concerts will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring your own chairs.

