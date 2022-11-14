NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• The Mancini Center Holiday Celebration is Friday, Dec. 16. All who attend will enjoy a full course luncheon, holiday cookies, music with Celebrations, dancing, raffles and more. Tickets are available to members and may be purchased at the center. Ticket sales end Dec. 2.
• Winter Vibes continue at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 2:30 to 4 p.m., with Ken Marrocco. Robert Black will entertain on Nov. 30. The public is invited.
• Quilting For Fun will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 16 and 23, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn how to make a mini-tote. All materials are included. No experience is necessary. Registration is required.
• Butler Hospital will present “Understanding & Managing Symptoms of Anxiety & Depression,” on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. Join Laurie Ann Oliveira of Butler Hospital’s Movement Disorders Program to learn to understand the symptoms of anxiety and depression and learn how to develop strategies to manage patterns and symptoms.
• Spiritual Rockstars group meets Thursday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. Join our monthly prayer group led by volunteer Brenda Pannone. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• The Craftastic group will meet Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. This month’s project is a wine bottle snow scene. Participants are required to bring in either a clear or blue bottle and a set of mini LED string lights. All other materials are provided by the center. Registration is required. Space is limited.
• The Grief Support Group will meet Thursday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
• A smartphone workshop, provided by Verizon, is offered to members on Friday, Nov. 18. iPhone users will meet at 10 a.m. and Android users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• A holiday wreath-making class will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Make a fresh balsam wreath, decorated just in time for the holidays. This class will include all embellishments and fresh balsam greens. Bring your own holiday ribbon, minimum 8 yards in length, 3 inches wide, and a metal coat hanger. Space is limited. Registration is required.
• Chair massages will be offered on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule your private 15-minute chair massage. Available to members.
• Vendors visiting the center during November are Casey Jewelry Design and Beaditudes, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Designs by Kathie, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Tuesday, Nov. 22, 10-11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
