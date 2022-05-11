NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Reiki sessions will be offered Thursday, May 12, 1-3 p.m. Available to members. Call the front desk to schedule a 15-minute session.
• The Dementia Support Group will meet Thursday, May 12, 1-2 p.m. This group will meet monthly on the second Thursday.
• A Senior Health Insurance Program counselor from Tri-County will be at the center on Tuesday, May 17, 9:30 a.m.-noon, to provide information on services provided through Tri-County.
• A clinical presentation on Parkinson’s disease will be held on Tuesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. Learn the disease and the resources available through the American Parkinson Disease Association.
• The Insight Support Group will meet Tuesday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. This group brings together individuals who are living with vision loss to help with the isolation, loneliness and frustration they may be experiencing. Open to all 60 and older. To register, contact Rick Andrade at 401-941-3322.
• Chair massages will be available to members on Tuesday, May 17, noon-3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule a 15-minute session provided by the center’s licensed massage therapist.
• A representative from the R.I. Office of Rehabilitation Services will be at the center on Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m. to provide information on the Adaptive Telephone Equipment Loan Program.
• A Craftastic program will be held on Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m. Create a picture frame. Participants are required to bring in a 4-by-6-inch or 5-by-7-inch wood picture frame.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Wednesday, May 18, 10-11 a.m. No appointments necessary.
Senior members are invited to book the following day trips with the Mancini Center. Payment must be made in full to reserve the trip. Seating is limited.
• Journey Through the Arts, Wednesday, June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $75 per person
• Wine Tasting and Lunch at Stonington Vineyards, Wednesday, June 22, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., $22 per person
• Lighthouse Cruise, Tuesday, July 12, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $80 per person
• Theatre By The Sea, Wednesday, July 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. to see “Footloose.” Lunch at Cap’n Jack’s before the show is included. $85 per person.
• Lunch at Matunuck Oyster Bar, Monday, July 18, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., $5 per person, price includes transportation only
• Newport Sail & Lunch at Castle Hill, Wednesday, July 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., $115 per person
• Newport Playhouse, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” $80 per person
• Lunch at George’s of Galilee, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch is on your own. Stroll and explore the shops at the Narragansett Pier Marketplace. $5 per person, price includes transportation only
• Beautiful Block Island, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; trip includes a round-trip ferry, island tour and hop on/off shuttle service throughout the day, $95 per person
• Newport Playhouse, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. “Social Security” show includes a buffet, $80 per person
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: May 28, 9/11 Memorial & Museum in NYC; July 17, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802 for reservation information.
See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
