NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• The North Providence Police Department, will hold a presentation on scams and fraud prevention on Wednesday, April 5, at 11 a.m. Learn how to protect your assets. Protect yourself, your parents and grandparents from scammers. Registration is required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• A Craftastic class will be held Thursday, March 30, 10 a.m. The project is a clay soap dish. All materials are provided by the center. Registration is required. Space is limited.
• The Grief Support Group meets Thursday, March 30, at 1 p.m. Those who need help dealing with a loss are invited to join the grief recovery support group provided by Beacon Hospice. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
• Spiritual Rockstars will meet Friday, March 31, at 12:30 p.m. Join the monthly prayer group led by volunteer Brenda Pannone. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• The Hookers Delight Crochet Class will meet Tuesday, April 4, 10 to 11 a.m. All levels of skill are welcome. Learn basic techniques and stitches. Materials are provided. Registration is required.
• Chair massages will be offered on Tuesday, April 4, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule a private 15-minute chair massage provided by the center’s licensed massage therapist. Available to members.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, March 30 and Tuesday, April 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• The next Hi Lo Jack League session begins on Tuesday, April 18, at 1 p.m. Games are played for 20 weeks followed by a banquet and prizes. Those interested in joining can call league facilitator Paula at 401-353-2341.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited.
