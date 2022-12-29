NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Learn to play Mah Johngg: an eight-week instructional class begins on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. Space is limited. Registration required.
• The Book Club meets Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. The club will discuss members’ book selections and receive the January read “The Paris Apartment.”
• Spiritual Rockstars group meets Thursday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. The group is led by volunteer Brenda Pannone. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, Dec. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins are welcomed.
• The Grief Support Group will meet Thursday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. Open to those who need help dealing with a loss. Provided by Beacon Hospice. Open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome.
• Tri-County is providing social services appointments at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services are focused in the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, social security and finance to all North Providence Seniors 60 and older. Call the center at 401-231-0742, to schedule an appointment.
• The Mancini Center Dining Room is open on Mondays and Fridays for seniors and disabled adults. Reservations are required one week in advance. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.
