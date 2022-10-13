NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Women & Infants Hospital will be visiting the Mancini Center on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m., providing an informational session on breast health. Learn about changes that could be signs of trouble and what to expect at different stages of our lives. The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Foundation will also be present with an information table located in the reception lobby from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required for the presentation. All are welcome.
• A Halloween costume party will be held at the Mancini Center on Friday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A pasta dinner will be served. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Jim Gagnon of Celebrations. A costume contest will be held with prizes for funniest, scariest, most creative, cutest and best overall. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, Oct. 21.
• The Grief Support Group will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
• Reiki sessions are available to members on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• The program, “Let’s Talk Finance,” will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The topic will be “Don’t Leave It To Others, Tips For Estate Planning.” Learn how to avoid probate, the difference between wills and trusts, and how to set up a living will and power of attorney for medical and financial decisions. Learn tips on making plans for your estate. Registration is required.
• The URI Pharmacy Outreach will present a talk on fish oil on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. Learn about the health benefits of fish oil, the best dietary sources and best selection guidelines for purchasing it as a supplement. Registration is required.
• Chair Massages will be available on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule a private 15-minute chair massage. Available to members.
• Mah Jongg for Beginners and the Mah Jongg League return on Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. Register at the front desk.
• A representative from United Healthcare will be visiting the center on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, to review Medicare plans for 2023. Registration is required.
• A Craftastic class will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. This month’s project is a wine cork pumpkin. Participants are required to bring in wine corks. All other materials are provided by the center. Registration is required. Space is limited.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, Oct. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins are welcomed.
