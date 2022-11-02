NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Warm Winter Vibes concert will feature Ronnie Georgio on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• Representatives from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island will be on site Friday, Nov. 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. to review Medicare plans for 2023. Call the center at 401-231-0742 to register.
• An Alzheimer’s Community Forum, will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. Join the Alzheimer’s Organization for this opportunity to share thoughts about the impact of dementia on your family and to provide input on how to better meet the needs of the community. Learn about available resources and volunteer opportunities.
• The Magic of Bows bow-making class will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Learn how to create festive bows for your holiday packages and decor. Bring wired ribbon and a pair of scissors. Space is limited. Call the center to register.
• Reiki sessions are available to members Thursday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• The Dementia Support Group will meet Thursday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. Build relationships and acquire educational tips.
• Free Blood Pressure Screenings will be available to members Monday, Nov. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
