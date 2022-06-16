NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office will provide information on fraud, scams and identity theft on Thursday, June 16, at 1 p.m. Hear the latest information in regard to abuse and fraud schemes. Participants will receive the latest resources available and practical tips to protect themselves from becoming a victim. Registration is required by calling the front desk at 401-231-0742.
• A Craftastic craft class will be offered on Thursday, June 16, at 10 a.m. This month’s project is called spring butterfly art. Participants are required to bring in their own mason jar. All other art materials are provided by the center. Registration is required.
• A smartphone workshop will be provided free to members by Verizon on Friday, June 17. Android users will meet at 10 a.m. and iPhone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• URI Pharmacy Outreach presents a program about strokes on Tuesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. Understand and recognize the signs that a stroke is occurring and what can be done to prevent one from happening.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members, Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Trips are available to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited. For a list of trips, visit https://mancinicenter.com/trips.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: July 12, Celebrate Italia! at Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville, Conn.; July 31, Ogunquit Playhouse “The Nutty Professor,” Ogunquit, Maine; Aug. 24-25, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802 for reservation information.
