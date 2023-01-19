NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.

• A smartphone workshop provided by Verizon will be offered to members on Friday, Jan. 20. iPhone users will meet at 10 a.m. and android users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.

