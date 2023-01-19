NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• A smartphone workshop provided by Verizon will be offered to members on Friday, Jan. 20. iPhone users will meet at 10 a.m. and android users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• An Ask-A-Lawyer program provided by Rhode Island Bar Association will be held Monday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. Topics include wills/trusts, durable power of attorney, health and Medicare issues, reverse mortgages, banking, real estate and more. Visiting attorney Frank J. Manni will answer questions. Registration is required.
• An afternoon matinée will feature the 2022 film “The School For Good and Evil” on Monday, Jan 23, at 12:30 p.m.
• Chair massages will be offered on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule a private 15-minute chair massage provided by the center’s licensed massage therapist. Available to members.
• Tri-County is providing social services appointments at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A social services representative will assist and refer older adults in the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, social security and finance to all North Providence seniors 60-plus. Services are free. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
• Reiki sessions are available to members Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• The Book Club meets Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley will be discussed, and the February read, “The Family You Make,” by Jill Shalvis will be distributed.
• The Grief Support Group will meet Thursday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members on Thursday, Jan. 19 and Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.