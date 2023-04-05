NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs. To register for programs, call 401-231-0742.
• The Mancini Cinema will show an afternoon matinée featuring the 2021 action/comedy film “Red Notice” starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, on Monday, April 10, at 12:30 p.m.
• The presentation “Herbal Support For Stress Reduction,” on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. Join Farmacy Herbs to learn about the various herbs and more. Enjoy a sampling of teas locally grown by Farmacy Herbs. Sponsored by Tri-County Health Equity Zone. Registration is required.
• The armchair tour “Snapshots: Treasure of the RISD Museum,” will be held Thursday, April 13, at 1:30 p.m. The program is a visual presentation featuring some of the highlights of the RISD Museum collection. The presentation will be followed by time for questions and discussion. Registration is required.
• The AARP Smart Driver Course will be offered on Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required. The cost for AARP Members is $20; non-members, $25, payable on the day of the course.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, April 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. Appointments are not required. Walk-ins welcomed.
• The next Hi Lo Jack League session begins on Tuesday, April 18, at 1 p.m. Games are played for 20 weeks followed by a banquet and prizes. Those interested in joining can call league facilitator Paula at 401-353-2341.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.