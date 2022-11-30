Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Winter Vibes at the Mancini Center will present Robert Black on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Ken Marrocco will return on Dec. 7 with his Rockin’ Christmas Tunes. The public is invited.
• The Mancini Center will hold a holiday celebration on Friday, Dec. 16. The event will feature a full-course luncheon, holiday cookies, music with Celebrations, dancing, raffles and more. Also, there will be a special guest appearance by Ronnie Giorgio. Tickets are available to members and may be purchased at the center. Ticket sales end Dec. 2. Transportation is available for this event.
• A shopping event with Radiant Wellness will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• The Ask-A-Lawyer program, provided by Rhode Island Bar Association, will be held Monday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. Topics of discussion include wills/trusts, durable power of attorney, health and Medicare issues, reverse mortgages, banking, real estate and more. Visiting attorney Frank Manni will answer questions. Registration is required.
• The 2020 movie “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” will be shown at the Mancini Cinema on Monday, Dec. 5, at 12:30 p.m.
• Free Blood Pressure Screenings are available to members Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins are welcomed.
• Chair Massages will be available to members on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule a private 15-minute appointment.
• Reiki sessions are available to members Thursday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• Dementia Support Group will meet Thursday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m.
• The Poker League is welcoming new poker players as they begin a new 20-week session on Wednesday, Dec. 28. All who are interested may reach out to Eileen Cook, the league facilitator, at 401-369-7068.
