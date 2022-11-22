NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following events.
• Winter Vibes live music and entertainment events are held on Wednesday afternoons from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Robert Black will entertain on Nov. 30 and Ken Marrocco is scheduled for Dec. 7. The public is welcome.
• The Mancini Center’s holiday celebration is Friday, Dec. 16 and will include a full course luncheon, holiday cookies, music with Celebrations, dancing, raffles and more. Tickets are available to members and may be purchased at the center. Ticket sales end Dec. 2. Transportation is available for this event.
• The 2021 movie “West Side Story” will be shown at the Mancini cinema on Monday, Nov. 28, at 12:30 p.m.
• The URI Snap-Ed program will present a free nutrition workshop all about brain boosting foods and other ways to keep your brain healthy and strong. Sample a new recipe and take home a free cooking magazine for participating. Registration is required.
• Designs by Kathie will be at the center on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Tuesday, Nov. 29, 10-11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• Reiki sessions are available to members on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 1-3 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• Medicare Made Simple presented by Universal Healthcare will be presented on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. This seminar will provide information on Medicare, how it works, Parts A, B, C & D, and will dive into the major insurance carrier plans specifically for the upcoming year.
• Tri-County is providing individual appointments to review Medicare plans at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
