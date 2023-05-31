NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• A Summer Fling will be held on Friday, June 16, from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy music and dancing with Luke Jackson, singer of the World Premier Band, and a lunch catered by Mickey G’s. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk.
• Fran’s Fancie Follies Show will be held Monday, June 5, at 1:30 p.m. Directed by Fran Golombiewski, this show will feature dancers who are all over the age of 50. Enjoy colorful costumes, music and choreography to dances that include tap, jazz, and ballroom. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
• Bocce games are held on Mondays at 11 a.m., beginning June 5. Those interested in playing are asked to sign up at the front desk or call Joe Nardella, program coordinator.
• Enjoy an afternoon matinée at the Mancini Cinema on the center’s 85” screen TV. The 2022 action/adventure/comedy film, “The Adam Project” starring Ryan Reynolds will be shown on Monday, June 5, at 12:30 p.m.
• Hookers Delight, an instructional crochet class, will be held Tuesday, June 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. All levels of skill are welcome. Learn basic techniques and stitches. Materials are provided. Registration is required.
• Chair massages will be offered on Tuesday, June 6, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule a private 15-minute chair massage provided by the center’s licensed massage therapist. Available to members.
• Stop in the center to shop for handmade items on Tuesday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items include jewelry, gifts, wreaths and summer décor.
• The center’s Poker League is welcoming new players. The 20-week session begins on Wednesday, June 7. All who are interested may reach out to Eileen Cook, the league facilitator, at 401-369-7068.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, June 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary.
• Captivating Canvases, an instructional acrylic painting class, is offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants create one painting monthly. Open to beginners through advanced. All supplies included. Call to register at 401-231-0742.
