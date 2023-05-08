NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• A Summer Fling will be held on Friday, June 16, from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy music and dancing with Luke Jackson, singer of the World Premier Band, and a lunch catered by Mickey G’s. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk.
• “Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia” will be presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, on Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments for some symptoms. Take home resources. Registration is required.
• The URI Pharmacy Outreach will present a program on medical marijuana on Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. Learn about eligibility, availability and the legality of its use. Registration is required.
• A community seminar about advanced orthopedic surgery will be presented on Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m., provided by Ortho Rhode Island & South County Health. Learn about the latest Orthopedic procedures for knee, hip and spine using robotic surgical technology. Guest speakers, Dr. Yadhati, Dr. Llado, and Physical Therapist Tracy Gannon, will provide an inside look at how these surgeon-directed robots deliver precision for joint replacements. The seminar is free and open to the public. Registration is required, call 401-231-0742.
• Free hearing screenings will be provided by Beltone on Wednesday, May 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nicholas Andreozzi, hearing instrument specialist, will be providing screenings for members. Appointments are required, call 401-231-0742.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Wednesday, May 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• Reiki sessions are available to members Thursday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
