NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Tim Brooks will perform at the Summer Concert Series today, Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. Bring a chair. The concert is open to the public.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Tim Brooks will perform at the Summer Concert Series today, Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. Bring a chair. The concert is open to the public.
• Fresh farm vegetables will be available to seniors 60-plus who live in North Providence. This nutrition program is sponsored by RIDEM and Farm Fresh R.I. Registration forms and guidelines are available at the center. Registration ends Aug. 30. Vegetable boxes will be distributed in September. A valid ID is required.
• The Mancini Center’s Summer Picnic at Meehan Overlook takes place on Thursday, August 24, from noon to 3 p.m. Music will be provided by Celebrations, with a special guest appearance by Ronnie Giorgio. The event will feature food, raffles, music and dancing. Transportation is available to North Providence members who do not drive. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, Aug. 11 and are available at the front desk.
• Paint and Sip will be offered on Friday, Aug. 4, at 12:30 p.m. Create and unwind with a step-by-step instructional painting class sponsored by Oak Street Health. Enjoy an afternoon of summer mocktails with hors d’oeuvres. All supplies are provided. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk.
• Hookers Delight, an instructional crochet class, will meet Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. All levels of skill are welcome. Learn basic techniques and stitches. Materials are provided. Registration is required.
• Visit the AARP table in the reception area on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about their services, including the Smart Driver Course.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island will present the program, Laughter is Medicine, on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. Registration is required. Call 401-231-0742.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve a trip. Seating is limited.
For a complete list of programs, classes and trips, visit https://mancinicenter.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.