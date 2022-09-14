NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• The Mancini Center’s Endless Summer Concert Series continues with Ronnie Giorgio on Thursday, Sept. 15, Robert Black on Sept. 22, and Izzy Flores on Sept. 29. All concerts are held on Thursday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring your own chairs and coolers. The concerts are held rain or shine.
• Chair Massage will be offered on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk at 231-0742 to schedule your private 15-minute chair massage provided by a licensed massage therapist. Available to members.
• Prevention presented by URI Pharmacy Outreach will offer a presentation on fall prevention on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. Registration is required.
• Reiki sessions are available to members on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• Terry Fogarty of Rhode Island Hospital’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Memory Disorders Program will present the program, Building a Resilient Brain: Tips & Tricks to Strengthen Our Memory as We Age, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. Seating is limited. Registration is required.
• A Craftastic class will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. This month’s project is a wooden scarecrow decor. All materials are provided by the center. Registration is required.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, Sept. 29, 10-11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.