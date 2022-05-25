NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Social Services: Tri-County Community Action Agency is returning to the Mancini Center to offer in-person social service appointments to North Providence seniors. A Senior Health Insurance Program counselor will be available by appointment at the center on Wednesday, May 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
• Bocce: All interested in playing can sign up at front desk or call Joe Nardella, program coordinator. Games will begin today, May 25, at 1 p.m.
• A Reflections program will be held Thursday, May 26, at 11 a.m.
• The Grief Support Group has rescheduled its May 26 meeting to Thursday, June 2, at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
• An AARP Smart Driver Course will be offered on Friday, May 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required. The cost for AARP members is $20; non-members, $25; United Healthcare Medicare Supplement, free.
• Wealth Management — Universal Healthcare & Wealth Management will present a discussion on personal finance Tuesday, May 31, at 1 p.m. Topics for discussion include budgeting and cash reserves, establishing and maintaining credit, managing credit cards, homeownership, and buying vs. leasing a car. Registration is required.
• Free blood pressure screenings for members Thursday, May 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary.
• See the complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Trips are available to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited. For a list of trips, visit https://mancinicenter.com/trips.
For more information, call 401-231-0742 or visit mancinicenter.com.
