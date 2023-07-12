NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Robert Black will perform at the Summer Concert Series, today, Wednesday, July 12, from noon to 2 p.m. Bring a chair. The concert is open to the public.
• A Taste of Summer will be held Wednesday, July 19, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The menu includes New England clam cakes and a bowl of red or white clam chowder catered by Mickey G’s, with ice cream for dessert. Following lunch, there will be music and dancing on the patio with Rob Marin at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk.
• Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island will present the program, Staying Connected, on Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. Learn ways to overcome loneliness to be more connected with yourself and others.
• The Hookers Delight crochet class will be offered on Tuesday, July 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. All levels of skill are welcome. Learn basic techniques and stitches. Materials are provided.
• HomeCare Advantage will have an informational table at the center on Tuesday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about their customized home healthcare plans.
• Hearing Screenings, provided by Beltone, will be offered on Wednesday, July 19, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A hearing specialist will provide free hearing screenings to members. Appointments are required, call 401-231-0742.
• Reiki sessions will be available to members Thursday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, July 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve a trip. Seating is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.