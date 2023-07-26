NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Tim Brooks will perform at the Summer Concert Series Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. Bring a chair. The concert is open to the public.
• Fresh farm vegetables will be available to seniors 60-plus who live in North Providence. This nutrition program is sponsored by RIDEM and Farm Fresh R.I. Registration forms and guidelines are available at the center. Registration ends Aug. 30. Vegetable boxes will be distributed in September. A valid ID is required.
• The Mancini Center’s Summer Picnic at Meehan Overlook takes place on Thursday, August 24, from noon to 3 p.m. Music will be provided by Celebrations, with a special guest appearance by Ronnie Giorgio. The event will feature food, raffles, music and dancing. Transportation is available to North Providence members who do not drive. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, Aug. 11 and are available at the front desk.
• The Grief Support Group provided by Beacon Hospice will meet Thursday, July 27, at 1 p.m. Open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome.
• The monthly prayer group Spiritual Rockstars meets Friday, July 28, at 12:30 p.m. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• Paint and Sip will be offered on Friday, Aug. 4, at 12:30 p.m. Create and unwind with a step-by-step instructional painting class sponsored by Oak Street Health. Enjoy an afternoon of summer mocktails with hors d’oeuvres. All supplies are provided. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve a trip. Seating is limited.
