NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Bocce games will begin at the center on Wednesday, May 25, at 1 p.m. All interested in playing are asked to sign up at the front desk or call Joe Nardella, program coordinator.
• A new game, Mexican Train Dominoes, is coming to the center on Fridays at 1 p.m. Registration is required.
• The AARP Smart Driver Course will be offered on Friday, May 27, from 9:30 to 2 p.m. Registration is required. The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members, free for those with United Healthcare Medicare Supplement.
• Reiki sessions will be available to members on Thursday, May 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. For appointments, call the front desk to schedule a private 15-minute session.
• The Dementia Support Group will meet Thursday, May 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. Join this support group as participants shoulder the burden of dementia together through sharing, building relationships and acquiring educational tips. This group will meet monthly on the second Thursday.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Wednesday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary.
See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
Book a Day Trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited.
• Journey Through the Arts, Wednesday, June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $75 per person
• Wine Tasting and Lunch at Stonington Vineyards, Wednesday, June 22, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., $22 per person
• Lighthouse Cruise, Tuesday, July 12, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $80 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.