NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• A Summer Fling will be held on Friday, June 16, from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy music and dancing with Luke Jackson, singer of the World Premier Band, and a lunch catered by Mickey G’s. Tickets at the front desk.
• Bocce games are held Mondays at 11 a.m. All interested in playing are asked to sign up at the front desk.
• Captivating Canvases, an instructional acrylic painting class, is offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants create one painting monthly. Open to beginners through advanced. All supplies included. Call to register at 401-231-0742.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, June 8 and Thursday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• A smartphone workshop, provided by Verizon, is offered to members on Friday, June 9. Android users will meet at 10 a.m. and iPhone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• URI SNAP-Ed will present the program, Exercise, Hydration & The Mediterranean Diet, on Tuesday, June 13, at 10 a.m. Learn about the types of foods in the Mediterranean Diet and how to incorporate exercise and proper hydration into your schedule this summer. Sample a healthy recipe and receive a cooking tool. Registration is required.
• Stop in the center to shop for handmade items on Tuesday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items include jewelry, gifts, wreaths and summer décor.
