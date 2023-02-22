NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• The Grief Support Group meets Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. Provided by Beacon Hospice. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 9:57 am
• Spiritual Rockstars meets Friday, Feb. 24, at 12:30 p.m. Join the monthly prayer group led by volunteer Brenda Pannone. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• “Let’s Talk Finance”: join representatives from Spinnaker Asset Management along with estate attorney Tracy Loignon for an interactive discussion on estate and financial planning strategies, Monday, Feb, 27, at 10 a.m. Registration is required.
• Enjoy an afternoon matinee at the Mancini Cinema. The 2022 film “Enola Holmes 2” will be shown on Monday, Feb. 27, at 12:30 p.m.
• Rhode Island Hospital’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Memory Disorders Program is providing an informational presentation called “Women & Alzheimer’s: Putting The Puzzle Pieces Together” on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn about Alzheimer’s risks that are specific to women and steps one can take to lower their dementia risk. Registration is required.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
For a complete list of programs, classes and trips, visit https://mancinicenter.com.
