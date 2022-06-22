NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Chair Yin Yoga will be offered on Tuesdays, from 10 to 11 a.m., beginning July 12. Chair Yin Yoga is a meditative form of yoga in a chair. Each movement is done slowly while applying gentle, healthy stress to joints and connective tissues
• “Eat Smart, Spend Less” will be offered by URI-SNAP Ed on Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. Learn how to increase awareness about the variety of nutrition assistance programs available. Enjoy a healthy recipe tasting. Call the center at 401-231-0742 to register for this program.
• A social services counselor from Tri-County will be available by appointment at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, June 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are focused in the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, social security and finance to all North Providence seniors 60+. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
• A Reflections program will be held Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m.
• The Grief Support Group will meet Thursday, June 30 at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, June 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.
• See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Trips are available to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited. For a list of trips, visit https://mancinicenter.com/trips.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: July 12, Celebrate Italia! at Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville, Conn.; July 31, Ogunquit Playhouse “The Nutty Professor,” Ogunquit, Maine; Aug. 24-25, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802 for reservations.
