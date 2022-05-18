NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following events.
• ATEL Program: Thursday, May 19, 10 a.m. A representative from the R.I. Office of Rehabilitation Services will provide information on Adaptive Telephone Equipment Loan Program. Learn about the FCC Affordable Connectivity Program and more.
• Craftastic: Thursday, May 19, 10 a.m. Create a picture frame. Participants are required to bring in a 4-by-6-inch or 5-by-7-inch wood picture frame.
• A “Smartphone Workshop” provided by Verizon, is offered to members on Friday, May 20. iPhone users will meet at 10 a.m. and android phone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• Colorful & Classic Favorites is offered by URI-SNAP Ed in its third session of the four-part series “Eat Smart, Live Strong”. On Tuesday, May 24, at 10 a.m., learn how to update classic recipes by adding fruits and vegetables. Create healthier meals by making simple adaptations to familiar dishes. Enjoy a healthy recipe tasting. Call the center to register.
• Social Services, Tri-County is returning to the Mancini Center to offer in-person social service appointments to North Providence Seniors. A Senior Health Insurance Program counselor will be available by appointment at the center on Wednesday, May 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
• Bocce: All interested in playing can sign up at front desk or call Joe Nardella, program coordinator. Games will begin May 25, at 1 p.m.
• A Reflections program will be held Thursday, May 26, at 11 a.m.
• The Grief Support Group has rescheduled its May 26 meeting to Thursday, June 2, at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
• An AARP Smart Driver Course will be offered on Friday, May 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required. The cost for AARP members is $20; non-members, $25; United Healthcare Medicare Supplement, free.
• Scrabble games are offered on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. More players are needed.
• Free blood pressure screenings for members Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary.
• See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Trips are available to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited. For a list of trips, visit https://mancinicenter.com/trips.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: July 12, Celebrate Italia! at Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville, Conn.; July 17, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802 for reservation information.
For more information, call 401-231-0742 or visit mancinicenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.