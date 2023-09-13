NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Endless Summer concerts on the patio; free and open to the public. Luke Jackson, lead singer of the World Premier Band, Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 2:30 p.m.; Robert Black on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Bring your own chairs. In case of rain, the concert moves indoors.
• A Summer Send Off celebration Monday, Sept. 25, from 11:30 to 2 p.m. Music and dancing with DJ Celebrations and lunch catered by Mickey G’s. There will also be a special visit and announcement from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk.
• A Medicare Untangled 101 presented by Universal Healthcare Wednesday, Sept 13, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
• Smartphone Workshop by Verizon, Friday, Sept. 15. Users of iPhones will meet at 10 a.m. and Android users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required.
• Afternoon matinee at the Mancini Cinema Monday, Sept. 18, at 12:30 p.m. The 2023 comedy film, “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” will be shown.
• Hookers Delight, an instructional crochet class, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. All levels of skill welcome. Learn basic techniques and stitches. Materials provided. Registration is required.
• URI SNAP-Ed presents Baking & Cooking Swaps on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. Learn meal planning and healthy baking and cooking swaps. Sample a healthy recipe and receive a cooking tool. Registration is required.
• Chair massages Tuesday, Sept. 19, noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule a private 15-minute chair massage. Available to members.
• Reiki sessions for members Thursday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required.
• VNA of Care New England fall-prevention assessments for members on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required.
• Free blood pressure screenings Thursday, Sept. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary.
• Tech Time with Mike & Paul begins Friday, Sept. 22. In this five-part course, beginners can learn basic operation of computers and how to navigate the internet. Intermediate users will sharpen their skills while learning new programs. Registration is required.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve a trip. Seating is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.