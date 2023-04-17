NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• The Southern Providence County Regional Coalition will present the program, Caring For Yourself Over 50, on Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Opioid overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in Rhode Island. Older individuals are one of the most at-risk populations. Learn more about accidental addiction, caring for grandchildren and other matters that impact the community as well as the resources available. Attendees will receive a resource kit. Registration is required. Call 401-231-0742.
• Reiki sessions are available to members on Thursday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• A “Smartphone Workshop” provided by Verizon, is offered to members on Friday, April 21. Android users will meet at 10 a.m. and iPhone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required by calling the center. Space is limited.
• Enjoy an afternoon matinée at the Mancini Cinema on Monday, April 24, at 12:30 p.m. The 2019 comedy/mystery film “Murder Mystery,” starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will be shown.
• URI SNAP-Ed will present the program, Understanding the Nutrition Facts Label, on Tuesday, April 25, at 10 a.m. Learn how to use the nutrition facts label more effectively to help choose the best products and make shopping easier. Sample a healthy recipe and receive a cooking tool. Registration is required.
• Tri-County is providing social services appointments at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, April 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A social services representative will assist and refer older adults in the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, Social Security and finance to all North Providence seniors 60 and older. Services are free. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
• The Book Club will meet Wednesday, April 26, at 1 p.m. The club will discuss “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver, and receive the May read, “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, April 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• The Grief Support Group meets Thursday, April 27, at 1 p.m. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
• The Craftastic class will meet Thursday, April 27, at 10 a.m. The project is a macramé keychain. All materials are provided by the center. Registration is required. Space is limited.
