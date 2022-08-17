NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Reiki sessions are available to members Wednesday, Aug. 17, 1-3 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• The Summer Concert Series continues with Izzy Flores on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring your own chairs. The public is invited.
• Craftastic craft class on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. This month’s project is hand-painted seashells. Bring in two to three medium-size seashells. All other materials are provided. Registration is required.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, Aug. 18 and Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. and Thursday, Aug. 25, 10-11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcome.
• A Smartphone Workshop, provided by Verizon, is offered to members on Friday, Aug. 19. Android phone users will meet at 10 a.m. and iPhone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• Chair massage will be offered on Tuesday, Aug. 23, noon-3 p.m. Available to members. Call the center’s front desk to schedule a private 15-minute chair massage provided by the center’s licensed massage therapist.
• The Mancini Center’s summer picnic at Camp Meehan is Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music with Celebrations and a special guest appearance by Ronnie Giorgio. Transportation available to members who do not drive. Tickets are available at the front desk.
• Jewelry by Nancy will be at the center on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
• Book a Day Trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip. Seating is limited. Trips include: R.I. Arts and lunch at CAV Restaurant, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $75 per person.
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: Aug. 20, Yankees vs. Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium; Aug. 24-25, Martha’s Vineyard; Sept. 4, Encore Casino; Nov. 11-13, Penn Dutch. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802 for reservation information.
