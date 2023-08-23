NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Summer concerts on the patio continues Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. with Ken Marrocco. Bring your own chairs. No cancellations. In case of inclement weather, the concert is held indoors.
• Spiritual Rockstars prayer group meets Friday, Aug. 25, at 12:30 p.m. Join the monthly prayer group led by volunteer Brenda Pannone. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• Gwen Rush of the Senior Health Insurance Program of Tri-County will be at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., to assist seniors ages 60 and older with health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, Social Security and finance. Appointments are required by calling 401-231-0742. Services are free.
• The center’s book club meets Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. they will discuss “Hang The Moon,” by Jeannette Walls, and receive the September read “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,“ by Kim Michele Richardson.
• The Craftastic craft class will meet Thursday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. The project is decoupage sea shells. Participants are required to bring two quahog shells to class. All other materials are provided by the center. Registration is required. Space is limited.
• The grief support group will meet Thursday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m. The group is provided by Beacon Hospice. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
• Book a day trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve a trip. Seating is limited.
