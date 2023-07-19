NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• The Mancini Center will present Rob Marin as part of its summer concerts on the patio series today, Wednesday, July 19, at 2 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. Bring your own chairs. In case of inclement weather, music is held indoors.
• Fresh farm vegetables will be available to seniors 60-plus who live in North Providence. This nutrition program is sponsored by RIDEM and Farm Fresh R.I. Registration forms and guidelines are available at the Mancini Center. Registration ends Aug. 30. Vegetable boxes will be distributed in September. A valid ID is required.
• Hearing screenings, provided by Beltone, will be available on Wednesday, July 19, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A hearing specialist will be providing free screenings to senior members. Appointments are required; call 401-231-0742.
• Reiki sessions are available to members Thursday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members on Thursday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary; walk-ins welcomed.
• A smartphone workshop, provided by Verizon, is offered to members on Friday, July 21. iPhone users will meet at 10 a.m. and Android users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• An afternoon matinée on the Mancini Cinema’s 85-inch TV will feature the 2023 comedy film, “80 For Brady” starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field on Monday, July 24, at 12:30 p.m.
• Chair massages will be available on Tuesday, July 25, from noon to 3 p.m. Call the front desk to schedule a private 15-minute chair massage provided by a licensed massage therapist. Available to members.
• Gwen Rush, Senior Health Insurance Program counselor from Tri-County will be at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, July 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are required by calling 401-231-0742. Social services assists North Providence seniors age 60-plus in the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, Social Security and finance. Services are free.
• The Book Club meets Wednesday, July 26, at 1 p.m. The group will discuss “The White Lady,” by Jacqueline Winspear, and receive the August read, “Hang The Moon” by Jeannette Walls.
• The grief support group will meet Thursday, July 27, at 1 p.m. The group is provided by Beacon Hospice. Open to the public; walk-ins welcome.
• Paint and Sip is offered on Friday, Aug. 4, at 12:30 p.m. Create and unwind with a step-by-step instructional painting class sponsored by Oak Street Health. The program also includes summer mocktails with hors d’oeuvres. All supplies are provided. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk.
