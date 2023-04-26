NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• A Spring Fling will be held on Friday, May 12, from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy music and dancing with DJ Celebrations and a lunch catered by Mickey G’s. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk.
• The Grief Support Group meets Thursday, April 27, at 1 p.m. The grief recovery support group is provided by Beacon Hospice. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
• Craftastic Craft Class will be held Thursday, April 27, at 10 a.m. The project is a macramé keychain. All materials are provided by the center. Registration is required. Space is limited.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members on Thursday, April 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• Spiritual Rockstars meets Friday, April 28, at 12:30 p.m. The monthly prayer group is led by volunteer Brenda Pannone. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• The community seminar, Advanced Orthopedic Surgery, will be offered Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m., provided by Ortho Rhode Island and South County Health. Learn about the latest orthopedic procedures for knee, hip and spine using robotic surgical technology. Guest speakers, Dr. Yadhati, Dr. Llado, and physical therapist Tracy Gannon, will provide an inside look at how these highly advanced surgeon-directed robots deliver unparalleled precision for joint replacements. The presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is required, call 401-231-0742.
