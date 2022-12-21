NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Learn to play Mah Jongg: An eight-week instructional class begins on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. Space is limited. Registration is required.
• Tri-County is providing social services appointments at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services are focused in the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, Social Security and finance, to all North Providence seniors 60 and older. Please call the center to schedule your appointment.
• The center’s book club meets Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. The club will discuss all club members’ book selections and receive the January read, “The Paris Apartment.”
• Spiritual Rockstars will meet Thursday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. Join the monthly prayer group led by volunteer Brenda Pannone. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, Dec. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• The Grief Support Group will meet Thursday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. Those in need of help dealing with a loss are welcome to join the group provided by Beacon Hospice. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
• The center’s Poker League is welcoming new poker players. The 20-week session begins on Wednesday, Dec. 28. All who are interested may reach out to Eileen Cook, the league facilitator, at 401-369-7068. See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
