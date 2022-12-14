NORTH PROVIDENCE – Bella Luna Bar & Grill, owned and operated by Chris Lourenco, a full-time police officer, is now open at 1839 Smith St., at the former Duke Kitchen and Spirits site.

Bella Luna is a family-operated bar and grill. Lourenco’s daughter Gianna is a big part of the business, he said, using her previous experience working in places such as George’s of Galilee. He said that they balance each other out.

