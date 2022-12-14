NORTH PROVIDENCE – Bella Luna Bar & Grill, owned and operated by Chris Lourenco, a full-time police officer, is now open at 1839 Smith St., at the former Duke Kitchen and Spirits site.
Bella Luna is a family-operated bar and grill. Lourenco’s daughter Gianna is a big part of the business, he said, using her previous experience working in places such as George’s of Galilee. He said that they balance each other out.
Lourenco said he is at the tail end of his law enforcement career and has been looking into other business opportunities. Having grown up in the Mount Pleasant section of Providence, he said he is familiar with this area of North Providence and when the building became available, things fell into place for him. With backing from investors and his knowledge of construction, he got the building and put his own mark on the place, renovating the inside.
“I pretty much do just about it all,” he said. “I cook, I’ve cleaned and I’ve bartended. I didn’t do all of the construction, but I did do a lot of the construction in here with friends and associates. Without them as well to help put this together, it wouldn’t be in the condition that it’s in either.”
He said he really likes the location on a main street.
“It was comforting to know that we weren’t just walking into a building, but we were walking into a community. We’ve gotten a lot of support from (everyone).”
He said he just wants this place to be a welcoming spot for everyone.
“What I always try to tell people, especially people from the town, I always try to reflect on when Stuffies used to be open,” he said. “It was an establishment where people could go and enjoy themselves, have a sit-down meal or a drink, no matter if you just got out of work or were heading out for the evening, but it was a good central point where everybody could just mingle and socialize.”
That’s how Lourenco wants the people of North Providence and surrounding areas to view Bella Luna.
As for the name, Lourenco said he wanted to use Luna for another venture that fell through. So for this one he wanted to add to it. Bella is a name that was used for his grandmother.
Bella Luna is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to midnight with the kitchen staying open until 10 p.m.; on Friday and Saturday nights they stay open until 1 a.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays they open at noon.
They offer mostly regular bar food, with some appetizers, sandwiches, burgers and pizza, and have added a few entrees. Lourenco said that as time goes on they plan on adding a few more items.
There are special promotions throughout the week.
Not having a lot of time open, Lourenco said that it seems they have been welcomed by the community.
“I used to come here when it was a fruit stand and deli. I used to come here all the time,” Lourenco said. “A lot of the people that come here will reminisce about the fruit stand. And some people were in here before when it was a bar. They’ve opened up their arms and received us kindly and complimented on the workmanship that we’ve done to the establishment.”
They also host small-scale musical entertainment and will offer trivia nights once the new year starts.
