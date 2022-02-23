PROVIDENCE – As the region faces a critical blood supply shortage, a blood drive on Feb. 6, hosted by Rep. Arthur Corvese, District 55, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, District 4 and North Providence Councilman Stefano Famiglietti, District 2, exceeded goals by nearly one-third, according to a news release.
The drive, which was held at North Providence High School, generated 19 blood donations for the Rhode Island Blood Center. Organizers had set a goal of generating 15 donations.
“President Ruggerio, Councilman Famiglietti and I are very grateful to all the people of North Providence, especially those who very generously responded to our call and donated blood. These donations are helping to save lives and mean the world to patients and their families,” said Rep. Corvese.
The region has been experiencing a shortage of blood this winter due to many factors relating to the pandemic. Anyone who would like to donate is urged to make an appointment with the Rhode Island Blood Center by visiting ribc.org or calling 401-453-8383.
