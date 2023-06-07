NORTH PROVIDENCE – It wasn’t picture-perfect weather wise, but the first public Marine Trades Launch Day at Camp Meehan last Saturday featured plenty of sunny smiles and no leaks sprung.
This was more than a celebration of a student-made rowboat/sailboat being raffled off, but a culminating event for a North Providence High School Marine Trades program that’s been ahead of its times, and a day for talking about future possibilities for more trades programs.
Melissa Caffrey, director of pathways for the district, said the completion of the boat, after hundreds of hours starting with just a piece of wood, marked “such an amazing achievement.” She said she was proud of students getting the satisfaction of taking it to completion.
Linda DeAngelis, an English and special education teacher at the high school who was the first person to purchase a $20 raffle ticket, was announced as winner of the boat. DeAngelis didn’t attend launch day, but Caffrey said she was very excited to learn that she’d won and now has the chance to take her young grandchildren out on the boat.
Kevin McKiernan and other marine trades instructors have traditionally taken students to Camp Meehan at the end of the year to try out their boats, but this was the first event that was open to the public.
Students Ava Dorgan, Chloe Bryant, Angelina Rebello and Jason Doucette Jr., seniors who aged out of the marine trades curriculum last year, decided for their senior project this year to work together this year to build a 10-foot boat for the public, one they spent some 400 hours on.
Mayor Charles Lombardi reminded everyone at the event about the roots of the program a decade ago, saying he was proud to be part of the vision for its founding. He spoke of how his friend, Henry Marciano of City Sail Inc., originally approached him about bringing such a program to North Providence with its Wenscott Reservoir, despite the town being far from the ocean, and how it still stands out as one of very few full-fledged marine programs in the state.
Lombardi said this program is a great example of what can happen when students are given opportunities, saying he’s pushing to have a welding program added to the district’s offerings next.
Caffrey said the groundbreaking program, which is really the school’s only CTE program in the trades, has really blossomed over the last four years. She agreed with Lombardi that there are opportunities for other trades programs, saying the district is exploring them, particularly now with the state’s heightened focus on preparing all students for careers after high school. Over the past six years, seven CTE programs have been created, but the goal now is really to cater more to students who are not bound for college.
Caffrey added that because NPHS is a comprehensive high school, space is limited, and that’s the obstacle local educators are now trying to address as they explore expansion of trades programming in welding, plumbing, electrical and carpentry.
Last Saturday’s event was really meant to celebrate the program with the wider community, Caffrey said. The raffle took in about $2,000, which will go back into the program, said Caffrey. The hope is to now have this wider event for the public every year, she added.
“We just need Mother Nature to cooperate with us,” she said, laughing.
She said the program, which originally started at the middle school level, became a state-approved CTE program in 2019, two years after McKiernan started, and this is the first round of graduates. The local program remains one of the only ones in the state that retains its feeder program from the middle school level to expose students to it early, she said.
Though weather was limiting last Saturday, between 75 and 100 people showed up, said Caffrey and McKiernan, and they were excited to see a lot of families come out to see what their students had built. There were also a good number of program alumni and town and school officials.
McKiernan said a number of students are seriously considering careers in marine trades, with some having internships set for this summer. He said the program is “really starting to gain steam” on the employment front.
Caffrey said a key to its success is building relationships with the industry, and they have some great partners, including the Rhode Island Marine Trade Association and Safe Harbors, among others, that provide critical work-based learning experiences for students. Several who showed up last Saturday were surprised to see such a robust marine trades program in North Providence, said McKiernan.
Marciano is considered “the godfather” of the program, said McKiernan, and still maintains a presence at Camp Meehan with City Sail. Lombardi also had a boat shop built as part of the expansion of the park, as well as a shed for storage of program products, which include a stand-up paddleboard, kayaks and boats.
