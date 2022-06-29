PROVIDENCE – Capitol Ridge at Providence, an assisted living and mind and memory care community, has been selected as one of the best in the state by U.S. News & World Report, out of the nearly 100 assisted living communities in Rhode Island, according to a release.
Capitol Ridge at Providence earned “Best” status by achieving the highest possible rating for both assisted living and memory care in U.S. News & World Report’s inaugural Best Senior Living ratings following a comprehensive consumer satisfaction survey, according to the release. Capitol Ridge’s residents and family members gave the community high marks in critical areas, such as overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping and location.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/47vzevhr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.