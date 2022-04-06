NORTH PROVIDENCE – A free, in-person, six-week Chronic Pain Self-Management workshop for older adults who want to be more active, and for those who need relief from chronic pain will begin on April 20 at the North Providence Union Free Public Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave.
The workshop runs for six consecutive weeks from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Participants will receive materials to help create a personal self-management plan to deal with chronic condition(s), as well as tips and strategies to reduce stress, fatigue, pain, sleep problems and other symptoms associated with pain.
The Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop is facilitated by two certified leaders from RIPIN.
In addition to the workshop, prevention bags will be given to each participant, which include a medication lock bag to keep medications safe, an ice pack for cold or heat therapy, a TimerCap for pills that automatically displays the time it was last opened (to prevent misuse and/or overdoses), a prevention works magnet and information on keeping medicines safe.
For a more information about this workshop visit http://spcprevention.org/events. To register, visit tinyurl.com/ripin2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.