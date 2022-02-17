Alyashanti Green, of North Providence, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Tufts University.
Brian Yu, of North Providence, has been named to the fall semester president’s list at Bryant University.
The following North Providence students have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bryant Unversity: Franklin Tseytlin, Ryan Giammarco, Joseph Corsini, Victoria Olivieri, Kenneth Simonelli, Brandon Yu, Karla Espino, Marcus Moody, Ashley Siravo.
Ella Heal and Ethan Martin, both of North Providence, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emmanuel College.
Kallie Poulin, Diana Stover, Erin McKeen and Ava Andreozzi, all of North Providence, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire.
North Providence students Bashar Alqassar, Jack Ciroli, and Evan McCauley have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Jalen Thorp, of North Providence, has been named to the fall semester president’s list at Georgia State University.
Celeste Lenus, of North Providence, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Georgia State University.
Jacob Daniel Turner, of North Providence, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Norwich University.
Jared Rubino, of North Providence, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Seton Hall University.
