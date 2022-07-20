North Providence students Viannely Francisco, Raphael Raposo, Savannah Stewart, Ashley D’Ambra, Cameron Twitchell, Hanna Morrissette-Drowne, Mariam Sanusi, and Victor Jimenez have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University.
Max Milazzo of North Providence has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Carissa Casalino of North Providence has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Maine.
Alex Dasilva of North Providence has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Hartford.
Kallie Poulin, Erin McKeen and Ava Andreozzi, all of North Providence, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire.
Brian Yu of North Providence has been named to the spring semester president’s list at Bryant University.
North Providence students Brandon Yu, Stephen Grivers, Kenneth Simonelli, Nicholas Petracca, Ryan Giammarco, Satrina-Mae Shannon, Joseph Corsini, Alyssa daPonte, and Franklin Tseytlin have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bryant University.
