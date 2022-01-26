Anthony Russo and Steven Moise, both of North Providence, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
North Providence students Anthony Corrente and Kimberly Varr have been named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Marc Catone, of North Providence, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nichols College.
Lauren Geremia, of North Providence, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Assumption University.
Nicholas Rioles, of North Providence, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lasell University.
Ryan Kudish, of North Providence, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Plymouth State University.
Madison Conley, of North Providence, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Stonehill College.
Kathleen Murray-Heal, of North Providence, has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Teachers College.
