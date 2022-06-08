Emily King, of North Providence, was honored with the Most Valuable Peer award during the School of Communication Awards at Emerson College.
Jalen Thorp, of North Providence, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Georgia State University.
Madison Conley, of North Providence, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Stonehill College.
North Providence students
Anthony Corrente, Rebecca Harrington, Kimberly Varr, Victoria Butler, and Nicholle Baptista were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Steven Moise and Heather Gorton, of North Providence, were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.