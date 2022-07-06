Isabella Moniz of North Providence graduated from Western New England University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She is the daughter of Dr. Tonianne Napolitano.
Ryan Kudish of North Providence has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Plymouth State University.
Molly Kate Donnelly of North Providence has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Dean College.
Jacob Turner of North Providence has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Norwich University.
Haley Custodio of North Providence has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Dean College.
Tim Joseph Holt of North Providence graduated magna cum laude from Clark University with a Bachelor of Arts in management.
