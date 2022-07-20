A previous story on the future of the Luca Music building on Mineral Spring Avenue referred to Larry Brown and John Luca as former business partners. Luca owned the building after selling the piano division of Luca Music to Brown, and he advised Brown on the business, but they were not business partners.
