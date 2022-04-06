NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs.
• Mini Art Gallery: Make your own creation on a 4-by-4-inch canvas. Supplies will be provided. Leave your art here on display to be voted on starting on April 19 to April 22. Prizes awarded for age categories. Offered on Wednesday, April 6 at 1:30 p.m. for adults, all ages. Family dates are Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., and Monday, April 18 at 10 a.m. Registration required.
• Rooster Games Book Club: Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. Students in grades 3-5 will read books chosen from the Rhode Island Children’s Book Awards nominee list. This will prepare kids for the library’s Rooster Games Trivia night held Friday, May 6. This month’s read is “Willa and the Whale,” by Chad Morris, copies available in the Circulation Department. Registration required.
• Book Art: Wednesday, April 13, at 1:30 p.m., for adults. This month, participants will create a birdhouse from a book by folding pages. All supplies provided. Registration required.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all our programs for kids, teens and adults available, check out the events calendar on our website https://nprovlib.org.
