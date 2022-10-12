DAV Chapter 21 will meet Thursday Oct 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PROVIDENCE – The next meeting of Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 21, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus Dillon Council, 1675 Douglas Ave.For more information, contact Commander Jim Pascetta at 401-447-7286. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Disabled American Veterans Chapter Literature North Providence Jim Pascetta Columbus Dillon Council Meeting Dav Chapter × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’ Lincoln set plays leading role in 'Hocus Pocus 2' Woonsocket City Council votes to remove mayor from office Find or earn crystal apples in 2nd annual Apple Trails Woonsocket honors its top school employees Latest News Councilor Schuette removed from committees following arrest The leader on lead pipe replacement, NP wins another $218,000 toward work Family donates new appliances to NPHS special education classroom Lombardi uses state announcement to promote school bond New program brings free internet to CF's low-income families Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Councilor Schuette removed from committees following arrest The leader on lead pipe replacement, NP wins another $218,000 toward work Family donates new appliances to NPHS special education classroom Lombardi uses state announcement to promote school bond New program brings free internet to CF's low-income families Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses Josh's Construction 194 Campeau St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 +1(401)597-5660 Website Find a local business
