NORTH PROVIDENCE – The next meeting of Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 21, will be held on Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m, at the Knights of Columbus Dillon Council, 1675 Douglas Ave.
For more information, call Commander Jim Pascetta at 401-447-7286.
